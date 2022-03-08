WGCL News — Gas Prices Soar

Pain at the pump? That’s an understatement.

On Monday, AAA reported that the average price of gas per gallon in Monroe County was $4.01.

Last month it was $0.62 cheaper.

Why the extreme rise in price?

According to Reuters, the global sanctions against Russia have forced the price up to the highest level since July 2008.

Hoosier prices aren’t as bad as California, where a gallon of gas ran $5.28.

Increasing oil prices are leading the charge, according to AAA. On Sunday US crude futures went up more than 12% to over $130 per barrel.

***



A homeless man has pleaded guilty to vandalism at a local religious center last year.

Adam Walls received a two-year sentence in an agreement with the Monroe County prosecutor. Misdemeanor charges of trespassing and vandalism were dismissed at other area locations, according to court documents.

Walls pleaded guilty to a felony charge of institutional criminal mischief after he vandalized the Islamic Center of Bloomington last October. Video footage showed Walls tearing wiring off the facility and damaging an air conditioning unit. He also damaged and destroyed items in a playground area and fencing.

According to WTHR, Walls has a history of trespassing and criminal activity around Bloomington. He has been charged with throwing rocks at buildings, causing damages to windows and doors since June of last year.

Walls received a two-year sentence and probation.

***

The IU men’s basketball team has their schedule for the Big Ten Tournament.

The #9 seed Hoosiers will play the #8 seed Michigan Wolverines on Thursday at 11:30 am. The winner of the game will face #1 seed on Friday.

IU and Michigan met once during the regular season at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers lost to the Wolverines 80-62 on January 23.

The men’s Big Ten Tournament will be played March 9-13 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.