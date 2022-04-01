WGCL News — Gas Price Relief?

Is price relief coming to the gas pump?

Jim Inman Photo: canva.com

Could one million barrels of oil a day help with US gas prices?

President Joe Biden is hoping so.

On Thursday the White House announced plans to release one million barrels of oil per day over the next six months. The amount of oil made available will be the largest release from the reserve in its nearly 50-year history, according to USA Today.

The White House did not say how long it would take to see lower gas prices. During Thursday’s announcement President Biden said “how far down, I don’t think anyone can tell.”

According to AAA, Bloomington’s current average gas price is $4.18. A month ago the average $3.59 and the average a year ago was $2.79.

***

The look of the NFL will be changing.

Earlier this week at the annual owners meeting, the National Football League announced diversity and inclusion policies for the upcoming season.

All 32 teams will be required to hire a “female or a member of an ethnic or racial minority” as an offensive assistant.

The candidates will need to meet certain experience prerequisites to be hired. The individuals will receive a one-year contract with salary and benefits.

Why the offensive position? The NFL said that many head coaches in recent years had predominantly offensive backgrounds. By finding diverse candidates earlier in their career, the statement noted, there would be more opportunity to develop the individuals for careers in professional football.

NFL teams are currently submitting their diversity, equity and inclusion plans to the NFL for the upcoming season.

***

Starting today, COVID-19 vaccination and testing in Monroe County will be changing.

The COVID testing site on North Curry Pike will close after today.

The Monroe County Public Health Clinic on Miller Drive will no longer offer online appointment scheduling. Residents of the county will now be required to call to schedule a vaccination or appointment.

This week the state’s COVID-19 website modified its dashboard as the number of cases across Indiana drops. On Thursday Monroe County reported just 212 cases of COVID, and only 14 cases per 100,000 residents.