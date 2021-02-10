WGCL News — Freezing Temperatures on they Way

Jim Inman

Photo: National Weather Service Indianapolis

There’s more cold weather in the days ahead… are you prepared?

Make sure you have a working portable radio – with good batteries – in case your power goes out. While you’re checking that kitchen drawer for batteries, make sure you have matches, candles and flashlights available.

If you drive every day, take a few moments to put together an emergency kit. Grab a heavy blanket and throw in the back of your car. Add a couple bottles of water, some nonperishable food, a snow shovel, sand or kitty litter to get traction, a cell phone charger and jumper cables.

Make sure you’ve checked the fluids in your vehicle – the oil level, washer fluid and coolant. Make sure your head lights, tail lights and turn signals are all in good working order as well. Keep a cell phone charger in your car, in case you become stuck for an extended period.

Lastly – dress appropriately for the drive. Coats, gloves, shoes, etc. No one wants to be stuck in a ditch while wearing sandals and shorts.

Be safe in your travels, everyone…

https://www.weather.gov/media/arx/winter/WinterPrepare.pdf

While Valentine’s Day is just a few days away (are you ready, by the way?), March Madness will soon follow. Over the course of twenty-nine days, seventy-three games will be played in Indianapolis.

The Big Ten made the announcement Tuesday that the men’s basketball tournament will move from the Windy City of Chicago to Indianapolis, with the tournament scheduled from March 10-14.

The women’s tournament will also be held in Indianapolis, starting March 9 and concluding March 13.

The Big Ten made the decision to move both tournaments to Indianapolis out of care and caution for the players, coaches, officials and conference team members. Medical protocols and COVID testing can be centralized in one location, and accommodations for game locations can be handled with more ease.

The Big Ten noted that Chicago’s pandemic restrictions were causing challenges for hotels, meals and meeting space, but sent appreciation to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and their partners for their support.

The Big Ten Tournament will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium. The stadium will have a two-court setup already in place for the NCAA tournament, scheduled to begin March 18.

https://www.indystar.com/story/sports/college/2021/02/09/big-ten-basketball-tournament-indianapolis-ncaa-march-madness/4452175001/