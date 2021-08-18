WGCL News — Fourth Street Parking Garage

Jim Inman Photo: Jim Inman

Parking options downtown will open up next week.

Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton told The Herald-Times this week that the Fourth Street Garage will open to vehicles on Monday, August 23 – the same day classes resume at Indiana University.

The parking garage will allow for more than 500 vehicles in the facility.

The Fourth Street Garage, along with the Trades District Garage near City Hall, have been recognized for their environmental packaging. Each garage has charging stations for electric vehicles, bicycle racks, solar panels and public restrooms. Both garages have retail space available as well.

The Fourth Street Garage replaces the previous garage that was deemed to be structurally unsafe. The footprint of the garage became a legal battle with local realtor Juan Carlos Carrasquel, who owns the property on the southeast corner of Third and Walnut. The City of Bloomington wanted to use the property to build the parking garage, but Carrasquel would not sell. Ultimately the courts ruled in favor of the realtor, and the garage plans were finalized.

***

The back-and-forth on Indiana ending federal pandemic benefits early continues – this time with the Indiana Court of Appeals reversing a lower court ruling that required the program to continue.

In June Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced plans to stop participation in the program, citing work opportunities around the state as evidence that jobs were available. Four individuals and the Concerned Clergy of Indianapolis filed a lawsuit against the state, wanting the program to continue until the federal program ended in September.

***

Governor Holcomb also expressed support Monday for schools instituting a mask mandate to ward off COVID-19 outbreaks.

Many school districts across the state are seeing a growing number of positive cases among students and staff as the delta variant of the virus continues to surge across the country.

Holcomb said he would continue to allow local school officials to establish appropriate mask guidelines based on the local positivity rate.

Over the last week, more than 1,400 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported across the state in grades K-12. That number is four-times-higher than the previous week.

The Herald-Times reported Tuesday that cases of COVID have been reported in both the MCCSC and RBBCSC school systems. Seven Oaks Classical School sent a letter out to families, reporting that an employee had tested positive for COVID-19. MCCSC and RBBCSC are requiring mask usage, while Seven Oaks is not.