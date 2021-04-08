WGCL News — Former Vice President Pence Creates New Group

Jim Inman (Photo: Michael Conroy, AP)

Former Vice President and former Indiana governor Mike Pence has created a new, conservative political advocacy group according to an announcement on Wednesday.

The organization, Advancing American Freedom, will follow in the values of former President Donald Trump according to the news release. The release noted the organization will “merge traditional conservative values with the Make America Great Again policy” of the previous presidential administration.

Pence, who was Indiana’s governor from 2013 to 2017, stated earlier this year he planned to move back to Indiana in the summer.

A strain of the coronavirus, known as B.1.1.7, is now the most common form of the virus in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The strain is considered to be 50% more transmissible than the original strain. It was first detected in Great Britain, and is believe to be a major factor in the rise of infections across Europe.

The three vaccines available in the United States have shown effectiveness against the B.1.1.7 variation of the virus.

A new apartment building is coming to the south side of Bloomington.

The property, where the former Night Moves club was located, will be developed into one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. One-quarter of the units will be available to Stone Belt clients, and the rest will be available to the general public. A portion of those units will be affordable housing, for those earning 30% to 80% of the area median income.

Construction will begin this summer, with a completion date of October 2022.

Today is National Zoo Lovers Day. If you’re a fan of animals, or have a child of any age, the odds are you’ve ventured to at least one of the 350 zoos in the United States.

Here are some other zoo facts for your water cooler chat today:

The Vienna (Austria) Zoo is the oldest existing zoo in the world. It opened to the public in 1765.

The first public zoo in the US was the Central Park Zoo, opened in 1874 in New York.

Approximately 175 million people visit a zoo each year.

More than 3.2 million people visit the San Diego Zoo annually.