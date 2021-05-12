WGCL News — Former K-Mart Property Development Heads to Plan Commission

Jim Inman (Photo: Indiana Public Media)

It’s been some time since the east side K-mart shut its doors, but plans may be coming together to re-purpose the store on East Third Street.

On Monday the Plan Commission held the first of two public meetings about the conversion of the store into a 340-unit, 906-bedroom housing development marketed to students and multi-family residents.

There are two unique factors of the development – there is no retail space included in the design and no units allocated for affordable housing.

Trinitas Ventures, from Indianapolis, is leading the project and noted that the elements of retail and affordable housing were not feasible when reviewing the options.

Mark Becher, Trinitas’ director of development operations, said that it did not make sense to add retail that would compete against College Mall and other retailers on the east side of Bloomington.

Many of the units will be three-bedroom, which may appeal to students as well as families. With the housing shortage in Bloomington and Monroe County, the opportunity to rent a multi-bedroom apartment may appeal to families as well as students.

The next public meeting will be held on Monday, June 14.

Masks aren’t going anywhere soon in Monroe County, despite a legal battle in state government.

State legislators voted to override Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s veto of Senate Bill 5 on Monday, which shifted power from local health officers to elected officials during emergencies, including the pandemic.

In essence, the new law voided all local health restrictions.

The law approved Monday requires that local elected officials – county commissioners or city council members – to vote on approving a local health order.

The state Senate voted 36-10 and the state House voted 59-30 to override the Holcomb’s veto last week, making the new law effective.

Penny Caudill, administrator for the Monroe County Health Department, expects more discussion about the law during the Monroe County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday morning.

The Monroe County commissioners approved local restrictions two weeks ago, keeping the mask mandate and gathering limits in the county set until May 28.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 2.1 million Hoosiers are fully vaccinated against COVID. According to the state’s COVID-19 website – ourshot.in.gov – Monroe County’s positivity rate stands at 1.09%, continuing to drop from a surge last month.