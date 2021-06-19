WGCL News — Flooding in Bloomington

Jim Inman (Photo: Jim Inman – Bloomington Country Club, South Rogers Street)

Monroe County and Bloomington experienced major rain Friday night and Saturday morning.

Kirkwood Avenue was underwater Saturday morning.

Downtown Bloomington had areas with 2-3 feet of standing water overnight.

Downed trees, fallen branches and standing water made travel problematic Saturday morning.

Duke Energy reported multiple outages across southern Indiana.

More rain and storms are expected throughout the weekend.