WGCL News — Flood Recovery

Jim Inman (Photo: Jim Inman)

The flooding in Bloomington over the weekend caused countless problems for local businesses, and one man lost his life.

Colten Booe was last seen Friday night while driving a 2016 Nissan Versa. According to a news release from the Bloomington Police Department, Booe was with a friend when the vehicle began to drift on South College Avenue near West Dodds Street. The friend climbed out of the passenger window and was dragged underwater, and said he did not see Booe or the vehicle again.

The car was found on its side in Switchyard Park Saturday morning. Booe was not inside the vehicle. His body was discovered in a pile of flood debris south of Country Club Drive near Clear Creek.

Various businesses on Kirkwood Avenue and around downtown Bloomington were impacted by flooding. Photos from social media showed patrons at Upstairs Pub videotaping the rising waters on Kirkwood Avenue. Nick’s English Hut, Goodfellas Pizzaria, The Village Deli and Tracks Music were among several businesses that experienced water damage.

Local organizations took to social media to share updates and request help from community members. The Boys and Girls Club on Lincoln Avenue had extensive water damage, and put a call out to the community Saturday for help on Sunday. Volunteers came with fans, cleaning items, towels, power washers and other items to help clean up the facility.

Bloomington and Monroe County were not the only areas hard hit. Spencer, Indiana reported nearly 7.5” of rain while estimates across Owen County came in at 9” of rain. Thirty roads were closed across the county, with fallen trees and downed power lines from the storm.

The American Red Cross provided an emergency shelter at Bloomington High School North for storm victims.

Local residents and visitors are encouraged to check with downtown businesses on their hours and availability in the coming days.

***

While the Monroe County Fair doesn’t begin for another week, the 2021 queen and princess were crowned over the weekend.

Eighteen-year-old Karis Klein was named Monroe County Fair queen on Saturday evening. She is an 18-year-old freshman at Indiana University and the daughter of Matt and Tammi Klein.

Juliana Swoape, a 15-year-old Bloomington High School North student, was named 2021 Monroe County Fair princess. She is the daughter of Mason and Cynthia Swoape.

The Monroe County Fair will run June 28 – July 4.