WGCL News — Flood Assistance

Jim Inman (Photo: Jim Inman/canva.com)

Today is the last day to visit the loan disaster office inside the Monroe Convention Center.

The program, coordinated through the US Small Business Administration, is for individuals and businesses impacted by the June storms and flooding.

Homeowners may be eligible for low-interest loans up to $200,000 for structural damage related to the flood. Homeowners and renters may algo get up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged contents in their homes and/or vehicles.

For businesses, the maximum benefit is $2 million for physical losses and economic impact matters.

The loan office has been open for over a week, and today will be the last day. Those interested in learning more should visit the Monroe Convention Center between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm today.

Additional information can be found at sba.gov/disaster or by calling 800-659-2955.

***

On Thursday, Dayana Medina-Flores was sentenced in the murder of her stepson.

Medina-Flores and her husband, Luis Posso, were arrested in May 2019 for torturing and starving their son, Eduardo Posso, to death. The child was 12-years-old.

The boy was “severely emaciated,” according to Monroe County Coroner Joani Shields. At his death, Eduardo Posso was reported to weigh 50-55 pounds. Pathology reports found hair fibers inside the child’s stomach – meaning his level of starvation made him consume his own hair.

The child was also dehydrated and had bruises all over his body.

At the time of their arrest, police found cellphone videos and photographs of the child restrained in a bathtub, wearing a canine shock collar around his neck.

The family had been staying at the Bloomington Economy Inn on the south side of town when the child was brought to the hospital, where he passed away.

Monroe County Judge Christine Talley Hasemen heard the case, and sentenced Medina-Flores to 65 years in prison – the maximum length for time for the crime.

The husband’s case is currently going through the appeal process.

***

Summer is here… which usually means ice cream for a cold treat.

But… would you eat Kraft Macaroni & Cheese ice cream, in celebration of National Mac and Cheese Day?

Yes, it’s out there… but nearly every store is sold out.

Made by Van Leeuwen, the gluten-free yellow-orange dessert is selling for $12 a pint.