WGCL News — First Female in 60 Years Scheduled for Death at Terre Haute

By: Keith Klein (Photo: TribStar.com)

A woman convicted of strangling a pregnant woman, cutting her body open and kidnapping her baby is scheduled to be the first female inmate put to death by the U.S. government in more than six decades.

Lisa Montgomery is scheduled to be executed Dec. 8 at the Federal Prison in Terre Haute. She would be the ninth federal inmate to put to death since executions resumed in July after a nearly 20-year hiatus.

Montgomery was convicted of killing Bobbie Jo Stinnett in Missouri in 2004.

Before the resumptions of executions this summer, Federal Authorities had executed just three prisoners in the previous 56 years.

The RBB school corporation announced a partnership with Kelly Education, a provider of substitute teachers to school districts.

Kelly Education will manage the RBB substitute teacher program starting with the 2020/2021 school year. Kelly is a partner to over 86-hundred schools nationwide.

President Trump signed a law approving the use of 9-8-8 as the universal telephone number to reach the National Suicide Prevention Hotline starting in 2022.

The Act, will allow individuals to dial the three digits 9-8-8 as opposed to the previous 10-digit hotline number.

The new number will take effect in July 2022.

The full faculty of the University of Evansville has approved a vote of no confidence in President Christopher Pietruszkiewicz.

The vote came just over a week after the Faculty Senate voted the same way.

The vote represents the feeling that UE’s program evaluation process doesn’t have enough faculty involvement. That’s the process that will help determine which jobs are lost as a result of the pandemic.

The University of Evansville Board of Trustees has expressed its support of Pietruszkiewicz who said he was surprised by the vote because a process for making job cuts hasn’t been decided.

