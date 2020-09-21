WGCL News — Fewer Polling Places in Monroe County for November Election

By: Keith Klein (Photo: Indiana Public Media)

Because of the Pandemic there will be six fewer polling sites in Monroe County this November. Election Supervisor Karen Wheeler said the reduction is due, in part, to COVID-19.

While Wheeler said voting locations will be well-staffed and sanitized, but more residents are opting to vote by mail this election.

Wheeler said 23-thousand requested vote by mail applications for the primary, due largely to lifting restrictions due to the pandemic. Those restrictions have been reinstated, making it more difficult for Hoosiers to choose to vote by mail this time.

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Oct. 22.

The mother of Terre Haute Federal Prison inmate Christopher Vialva has appealed directly to President Trump to spare her son’s life.

“I’m still holding onto my faith and praying for a miracle that somehow the President will see that he’s not the same person,” Brown said.

Vialva, was 19, in 2000, when he was convicted of shooting Todd Bagley in the head near Ft. Hood, Texas, and killing Bagley’s wife Stacie and then burning their bodies in the couple’s car. Vialva’s case ended up in the federal system because his crime occurred on federal property.

Brown says she will visit her son before his execution, which is set for Thursday at 6:00 pm. She plans to witness his execution.

Another Terre Haute inmate, William LeCroy, is scheduled to be executed tomorrow at 6:00 pm for the murder and rape of a Georgia woman, in 2001.

Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana Health Commissioner, says the state will recommend stricter COVID-19 guidelines for Monroe and Delaware counties because of an increase in cases.

IU and Ball State are located in the counties. The action is due to congregate living settings and large-scale testing tied to university settings, Box said.

The state has also seen a sharp increase in cases for 18 to 22 year olds because of these reasons.