WGCL News — Federal Prison in Terre Haute Awaiting Guidance on Execution

A federal prisoner scheduled to be executed has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Bureau of Prisons notified attorneys for Dustin John Higgs that Higgs tested positive for the virus. The revelation comes amid concern about an exploding number of coronavirus cases in federal prisons and specifically the one in Terre Haute.

Higgs is scheduled to be executed January 15, just five days before death-penalty opponent Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Following the three executions that took place in the last two weeks, COVID numbers at the prison in Terre Haute spiked enormously,” one of Higgs’ lawyers said.

“Now our client is sick. We have asked the government to withdraw the execution date and we will ask the courts to intervene if they do not.”

Two other executions are scheduled at the prison complex in the days before Higgs is set to be put to death.

Higgs was convicted of ordering the 1996 murders of three women, at a federal wildlife center near Beltsville, Maryland.

Forbes is ranking Indiana the 4th riskiest state in the country to visit over Christmas. The report takes into consideration new daily cases, positivity rate, and COVID-19 restrictions in each state.

“The last thing you want to do is get on a plane or travel otherwise and get it from somebody and give it to your family members,” said Regenstrief President Peter Embi. He said he wasn’t surprised Forbes ranked Indiana the fourth riskiest state to visit in the country. Tennessee is number one.

Though Indiana is higher than most. Only one state— Vermont— isn’t in the high-risk category according to Forbes.

Indiana has sworn in 36 new State Police Officers.

The graduation marked the culmination of 25 weeks of training which totaled nearly 1,200 hours. But with the reality of COVID, this journey has taken 37 weeks.

Each new trooper will be assigned to one of 14 State Police Posts across Indiana.