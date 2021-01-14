WGCL News — Federal Death Row Inmate Executed in Terre Haute

Keith Klein (Photo: Terre Haute Star-Tribune)

52-year-old Lisa Montgomery was executed early Wednesday morning for strangling an expectant mother in Missouri and cutting the baby from her womb. She became the first female inmate in nearly seven decades the U.S. government has executed.

Montgomery was pronounced dead at 1:31 a.m. after receiving a lethal injection at the federal prison in Terre Haute. She was the 11th prisoner to receive a lethal injection there since July when federal executions resumed following 17 years without one.

Montgomery’s execution came after hours of legal wrangling before the Supreme Court cleared the way for the execution to move forward.

The political arm of Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly is stopping contributions to campaigns of those who voted against certifying the Electoral College results, including four Indiana members of Congress.

Indiana Representatives, Jim Banks; Jackie Walorski; Jim Baird; and, Greg Pence all voted against certifying the results.

Bradley Jacklin, a spokesperson for Eli Lilly, said Lilly PAC only supports candidates that share Eli Lilly’s values.

“While we support candidates from both parties with a variety of political views, we expect any candidate we support to demonstrate respect for people and respect for our democratic process and institutions,” Jacklin said.

During the 2020 election cycle, Eli Lilly donated $10,000 to Banks, $5,000 to Walorski, $3,000 to Pence, and $2,000 to Baird, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

Lilly did not specify if the company would ever contribute to the campaigns of the four lawmakers in the future.

The College Football Playoff Championship game drew its smallest audience ever Monday night, averaging nearly 19 million viewers – a drop of almost 7 million viewers – compared to last year’s title game.

Carnival Cruise Line is suspending operations in the U.S. through the end of March due to COVID-19 and other issues.