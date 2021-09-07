WGCL News — Federal Benefit Program Ends

The federal benefit program tied to the pandemic has ended.

Jim Inman Photo: canva.com

Federal unemployment benefits are over, and it’s unlikely that Hoosiers will see any additional support.

According to the Department of Workforce Development, approximately 90,000 Hoosiers were still collecting federal benefits through September 4, when the program ended for Indiana. An additional 20,000 residents could continue seeing their state benefits, but will lose a $300 federal benefit that had been included.

Governor Eric Holcomb had tried to end the program in June, citing available jobs across Indiana. Holcomb stated that he wanted to see Hoosiers return to the work force, as employers are experiencing staffing challenges related to the pandemic.

***

IU Health continues to work to provide services related to the pandemic.

Last week the health care organization postponed all elective and non-emergency procedures across the IU Health footprint – a change from days earlier, when the plan was to decrease those procedures by 50 percent.

Now, walk-in office hours have been extended to help relieve staffing challenges at hospitals.

The IU Health Clinic on South Landmark Avenue is now open 7:00 am – 7:00 pm Monday through Saturday, and 9:00 am – 3:00 pm on Sundays. The IU Health Bedford Clinic is open 7:00 am – 7:00 pm seven days a week.

IU Health South Central Region President Brian Shockney spoke at a press conference Friday. He noted that for non-emergency matters, including fever, sore throat, coughs and minor injuries, the public should go to a walk-in clinic first.

During the same press conference last week, Penny Caudill, Monroe County health administrator, reported that nearly 59 percent of Monroe County residents are fully vaccinated.

Indiana University has reported that for the Bloomington campus, nearly 92 percent of students, staff and faculty have reported being vaccinated.

As of Friday, Monroe County had a rate of 220 positive COVID cases per 100,000 people.