WGCL News — FDA Approves Pfizer Vaccine for Youths

Jim Inman (Photo: The Guardian)

On Monday the Food and Drug Administration announced that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine can be given to children ages 12-15.

The FDA said the vaccine – with two doses – could benefit teens in the fight against the coronavirus.

Shots could be available for youth relatively quickly, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention adopt the recommendations and guidelines for the Pfizer drug.

President Joe Biden has stated approximately 15,000 pharmacies around the country will be able to administer the vaccine once approved. Pediatricians and family doctors will also have the opportunity to provide the vaccine to patients.

Children enrolled in the study exhibited side effects similar to young adults – pain, fever, chills and fatigue. The side effects were stronger after the second dose was given.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has had more than 32 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

In Indiana, there have been more than 730,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are more than 2.1 million Hoosiers fully vaccinated.

If you’ve been doing some spring cleaning – or cleaning out closets while at home during the pandemic – you may have found some old toys from your childhood.

If you found some old Matchbox cars, Barbie dolls or Mega Bloks from Mattel, you may be able to repurpose them through a new program with the toy manufacturer.

USA Today reported on Monday that the Mattel PlayBack program is accepting the three toy lines to prolong the life and use of old toys. The company will reuse the materials for future Mattel products.

There is no cost to participate, and other brands may be added at a later date.

According to the article, Mattel wants to use “100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials across all products and packaging by 2030.”

If you have a box of Mattel toys – and you’ve checked with your children, grandchildren and eBay – you can go to Mattel.com/PlayBack to print a free shipping label. Consumers will be responsible for sending the items.

Mattel is encouraging to also consider donating old toys (and those non-Mattel items) to families, friends or charities.