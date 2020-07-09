WGCL News — FBI Investigating Incident at Lake Monroe

By: Keith Klein (Photo Credit: New York Times)

The FBI is investigating the reported assault of a Black man by a group of white men at Monroe Lake. Vauhxx Booker, a member of the Monroe County Human Rights Commission, said the men pinned him against a tree, shouted racial slurs and one of them threatened to “get a noose” at the Lake over the Fourth of July weekend. The assault was captured on cell phone video by Booker’s acquaintances.

Booker’s attorney, Katherine Liell, said the FBI was questioning witnesses and that charging decisions could be made soon.

“We want this investigated as a hate crime. It was clearly racially motivated,” Liell said.

Purdue University will require all students to take a COVID-19 test before returning to the West Lafayette campus. IUhas not yet announced a similar requirement, but it hasn’t been ruled out.

IU spokesman, Chuck Carney said, “We’re discussing all of that right now.”

Purdue’s planrequires and pays for all West Lafayette students to be tested for COVID-19 before moving into residence halls and attending classes in August.

The testing requirement applies to all undergraduate, graduate, and professional program students, whether they live on campus or not. Purdue faculty and staff will not be required to be tested, provided they are not sick, experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, and have not been exposed to someone who has tested positive for the virus. Purdue says instructions on how and when to get tested will be provided to students, soon.

There will be a new farmers’ market in town, Saturday, on Bloomington’s Westside. The new market will feature more than 25 vendors outside the Woolery Mill.

Many of The Bloomington Winter Farmers’ Market vendors previously were atthe City of Bloomington’s market.

One of those, Living Roots Farm posted in Facebook “many” farms are leaving the controversy plagued city market over allegations one of the vendors there espoused white supremacist ideologies.