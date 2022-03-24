WGCL News — Farmers’ Market Security

Security will continue this year at the Bloomington Community Farmers’ Market.

Jim Inman Photo: canva.com

On Tuesday the Bloomington Board of Park Commissioners approved a contract providing for two private security officers at the Saturday market. Security will be provided by Marshall Security and Investigations.

In recent years the City of Bloomington has hired security due to challenges with vendors.

Security will be working every Saturday from April to November.

***

Former IU basketball player Dane Fife is no longer working with the IU Men’s basketball team.

In a news release Wednesday, head coach Mike Woodson shared that he is “committed to doing what I believe is best for the continued growth of our men’s basketball program as we collectively work toward returning it to the upper echelon of college basketball.”

Woodson’s statement went on to acknowledge Fife’s contributions to the team.

Fife had served as assistant coach for one season with the Hoosiers. A 2002 IU graduate, Fife was named Big Ten co-defensive player in 2002.

Fife had been an administrative assistant at IU under former coach Mike Davis, before joining the men’s basketball staff at Michigan State.

***

Two local law enforcement agencies have joined the 30×30 pledge.

Indiana University Police and the Bloomington Police Department have signed the 30×30 pledge, which is a number of low- and no-cost opportunities the departments can use to improve representation and experiences of women in law enforcement.

The 30×30 pledge is made up of police leaders, researchers and professional organizations looking to support women in all ranks of police work across the country.

The ultimate goal of the initiative is to reach 30% of women in police recruiting classes by 2030 and to ensure policing agencies are representative of the areas they serve and protect.