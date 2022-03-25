WGCL News — Bloomington Man Attacked

A Bloomington man was attacked by his grandson.

An elderly Bloomington man was beaten by his grandson and left inside his burning home.

The Herald-Times reported this week that 72-year-old Steven Webb suffered broken bones and bleeding on the brain from the attack by his grandson. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office identified the grandson as Justin Lee Hollingsworth.

Police said Webb and Hollingsworth had been arguing inside Webb’s home when Hollingsworth hit him multiple times with a hard object.

After being hit and unable to defend himself, Webb said his grandson emptied a two-gallon gas can in the kitchen area of the home and ignited the liquid.

Hollingsworth left the house, and Webb was able to get out of the building.

Police arrested Hollingsworth nearby. He was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and arson.

Nearly all of Indiana has gone blue on the state’s COVID-19 map.

ourshot.in.gov shows 87 of Indiana’s 92 counties at the lowest advisory level.

Monroe County is reporting just 14 cases per 100,000 residents. The seven-day positivity rate is just 1.62%.

Newton, Starke, Fulton, Tipton and Perry Counties are all in the yellow advisory level – the second-highest level.

There is still a mask mandate on public transportation across the country. The Transportation Security Administration recently extended the mask mandate for air travel until April 18.

On Wednesday the CEOs of several major airlines sent a letter to President Joe Biden requesting the end of mask mandates.

Don’t forget – the IU women’s basketball team goes into the NCAA Sweet 16 on Saturday! The Hoosiers play the Connecticut Huskies in Connecticut at 2:00 tomorrow. The winner of match-up will play the winner of the NC State – Notre Dame game on Monday. Be sure to tune in Monday at 3:00 to Glass in the Afternoon for a recap of the game.