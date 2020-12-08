WGCL News — Families Filing Suit for “Basic Educational Equality”

By: Keith Klein (Photo: Orange County Register)

Seven families filed a lawsuit against California claiming the state failed to provide “basic educational equality” for children of color from low-income backgrounds during the pandemic.

The suit alleges the state has not provided students or teachers with the devices, internet connection, training, and support needed for remote learning. Failure to meet the needs of homeless students and those who do not speak English is exacerbating pre-existing disparities and leaving some poor Black and Latino children “functionally unable to attend school,” according to the suit. The state Board of Education, the Department of Education, and state Superintendent are named as defendants.

The suit, filed in Alameda County Superior Court, is asking the court to declare that California education officials have violated the state constitution’s guarantee of educational equality and order them to fix the alleged inequities.

As federal executions are set to continue in Terre Haute, death penalty opponents are raising their voices. They are hosting a week-long virtual human rights conference which began Sunday.

Convener Ashley Kincaid-Eve says she wanted to build momentum for their cause. Brandon Bernard’s execution is scheduled on International Human Rights Day, December 10th.

Kincaid Eve says she wanted to bring awareness to those who don’t even know executions are taking place.

What we thought was just going to be a one-day live stream event turned into a weeklong conference with national and international attendees, she said.

Booze restrictions are in place at Meijer making sure there is not a shortage during the holidays. The alcohol limit applies only to spirits such as whiskey, vodka, and tequila, a Meijer’s spokesperson said. The limit does not apply to wine, beer, or gift sets.