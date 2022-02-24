WGCL News — Fading From Red

It’s nice to see orange… and yellow… and blue…

Jim Inman Photo: canva.com / ourshot.in.gov

Much of Indiana has moved out of the red level on the state’s COVID-19 map.

A week ago, the entire state was in red – the highest level – at ourshot.in.gov. As of Wednesday afternoon, only four counties are still in the red.

Monroe County is now in the orange, as the county seven-day positivity rate dropped to 10.11%.

Brown, Lawrence and Morgan Counties are in the yellow, while Owen and Greene dropped to the orange level as well.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Martin, Carroll and Adams Counties were all in the blue level – the lowest possible on the dashboard.

***

With hopes high for a change in the local mask mandate policy next week, MCCSC and RBB have plans to end their in-school masking policy.

On Tuesday the MCCSC school board met, and heard from parents and community members during the evening. The school system had planned to continue its mask mandate for 30 calendar days – or fifteen school days – after the county ordinance ended.

Many parents who spoke at the meeting expressed concerns about the long-term impact of masks on children. Others spoke about hygiene to help minimize illness.

The MCCSC school board ultimately decided to make masks optional in schools beginning March 4. The board did include a notice that adjustments could be made by Superintendent Jeff Hauswald if necessary.

On Monday the Richland Bean-Blossom school board met, and masks were a topic as well. Superintendent Jerry Sanders agreed with the idea of eliminating masks in the classroom, but reminded attendees that the school system must follow the county mask mandate.

The state’s emergency health order is expected to end on Friday, March 4. The Monroe County mask mandate will expire the same day, unless the health order is renewed. Indiana counties may also enact their own local health order if deemed necessary.