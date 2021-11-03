WGCL News — Facebook Shuts Down Facial Recognition

Don’t smile for the camera, Facebook users.

Jim Inman Photo: canva.com

In the last few weeks, social media giant Facebook has had bad publicity – between the “Facebook Papers” that described inside secrets and concerns about privacy and promotion of politics and other matters that create controversy.

Now, Facebook will take down its face-recognition system after concerns about the use of the images and technology advancements.

Facebook, which is now under the parent company Meta, will delete more than 1 billion images of users faces in the coming weeks. The news came in a blog post from a Facebook vice president.

Facebook has more than one-third of its users utilizing the facial recognition software – approximately 640 million people across the globe. It’s similar to the technology Apple uses for iPhone users.

Monroe County Commissioner Penny Githens has announced her plans to run for the Indiana House of Representatives next year.

Githins, a Democrat, will be running for the District 62 seat.

The news came Monday in a press release from Githens team.

Currently Republican Jeff Ellington represents District 62. In October Ellington announced that he was moving to Bloomfield and would seek the District 45 seat held by Bruce Borders, a Republican from Jasonville.

In 2016 and 2018 Githins had run for the District 60 seat, but lost to Peggy Mayfield in both elections.

The Canopy of Lights is happening this year.

After a year’s pause due to the pandemic, plans are in place for the return of downtown lighting ceremony on the Friday evening after Thanksgiving.

In years past, thousands of locals – and relatives and friends from out of town – descended on the downtown square around the courthouse to enjoy hot chocolate, music and a countdown to the lighting of the square. Strands of electric lights connect across the streets and meet at the top of the courthouse dome to create the canopy.

And want to feel a little old? On this day in music history – November 3, 1990 – the song “Ice Ice Baby” by Vanilla Ice became the first rap record to top the US singles chart. Vanilla Ice, whose real name is Robert Van Winkle, celebrated his 54th birthday on October 31.