WGCL News — Face Masks for Monroe County Schools

If you’re in grades K-12, you need a mask.

The Monroe County Health Department has updated the county health order for schools. Students and staff at “all private and/or public schools” are required to wear a face mask.

The board of commissioners approved the update Wednesday.

Also in the update, signage is required in public spaces at all entrances. The verbiage was change to include vendors and staff as well as customers and visitors.

The county health order is set to expire at the end of September, unless it is repealed or extended.

The annexation process has started.

On Tuesday evening the Bloomington City Council removed 91 parcels of the planned annexation area. The parcels are on Bloomington’s east side, south of Highway 46 and east of the Highway 446 intersection.

The removal takes out less than two percent of the proposed properties to be annexed.

Three council members – Susan Sandberg, Sue Sgambelluri and Steve Volan – proposed the removal of the parcels. The council voted 8-1 on the removal, with Kate Rosenbarger being the lone “no” vote.

Five parcels from Area 2 were also removed. The area, on Bloomington’s southeast side, is where East Rogers Road winds into South Smith Road.

The city council will continue reviewing details on the annexation plan before a final decision is made on September 15. Residents opposed to the annexation plan will have 90 days to make the formal notice to the county auditor’s office.

With Labor Day weekend just around the corner, there are plenty of activities to enjoy around Bloomington and Monroe County… just be sure to pack a mask with you!

The Fourth Street Arts Festival will take place Saturday, September 4. A Bloomington tradition since 1977, a number of artists from around the country will be in town displaying their works. The festival will be smaller than in the past, to help with social distancing.

The Limestone Comedy Festival will take place Thursday through Saturday. Different venues will be hosting local and national comedians. The festival is requiring attendees to provide vaccination status or a recent negative COVID test.

The downtown gallery walk will happen Friday evening, September 3. A number of local shops around downtown will be open for guests to visit.

More information about these events – and more weekend fun – may be found at VisitBloomington.com.