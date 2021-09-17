WGCL News — Envision Ellettsville

The future of Ellettsville is looking strong.

Jim Inman Photo: Jim Inman

A number of Ellettsville and Monroe County residents attended the first “Envision Ellettsville” town hall meeting on Wednesday evening.

The gathering, held near the police department on the west side of Ellettsville, saw more than 50 attendees. A variety of tables, with maps, Post-it notes and markers were scattered about the room. Topics such as entertainment, housing, recreation, business and education were spread out at different tables for attendees to share ideas, concerns and ideas of potential interest.

The program was initiated through a partnership of the Ellettsville Chamber of Commerce and Ellettsville Main Street.

With the 2020 census complete, Ellettsville has seen a growth of 4.3 percent since 2010. As Bloomington grows – and the housing shortage in the city causes challenges for people looking to move to Monroe County – Ellettsville offers a variety of expansion opportunities.

Additional events will be held for community members to attend in the coming months.

One down, seven to go.

That’s what came about from Wednesday evening’s meeting of the Bloomington City Council regarding annexation.

Area 1A, which lies on the west side of the current city boundary, was approved for annexation by a vote of 6-3.

Kate Rosenbarger, Sue Sgambelluri, Jim Sims, Matt Flaherty, Isabel Piedmont-Smith, and Steve Volan voted yes. Ron Smith, Susan Sandberg, and Dave Rollo voted no.

The other areas under consideration for annexation were not discussed, as a number of fiscal plan resolutions and an additional amendment took up the rest of the council meeting time.

The council will reconvene next Wednesday, September 22 at 6:30 pm to vote on the remaining areas.