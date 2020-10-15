WGCL News — Emergency Travel Order for People of Chicago

By: Keith Klein (Photo: Fox59)

Beginning tomorrow, Hoosiers traveling to Chicago, and any Chicago resident returning from Indiana, are required to quarantine for 14 days. Chicagoans are strongly advised not to travel to Indiana. Violators can be fined $100 – $500 per day, to a maximum of $7,000.

In the first three months since police began enforcing Indiana’s new hands-free driving law, police have stopped 4-thousand drivers for violating the new cell phone law.

Police have written 730 citations and 3,100 warnings.

The hands-free law prohibits Indiana drivers from holding a cell phone while driving.

The fine for driving while holding your cell phone can be up to $500.

Next summer, the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles can also assess points to a driver’s license for violating the new law.

Coronavirus patients in Indiana hospitals have grown to the highest level in five months.

1,238 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Sunday marked the eighth straight day topping 1,000 after not reaching that high since the end of May.

Hospitalizations have increased nearly 65% since Gov. Holcomb lifted his restrictions to slow the coronavirus spread.

The 38th Monroe County History Center Garage Sale starts tomorrow with a diverse and imposing array of items for purchase. The pandemic postponed the sale from June to this week.

Now, it’s tomorrow and Saturday at a new location – a warehouse on Profile Parkway. Instead of standing in line to enter, bargain seekers must reserve a 90-minute slot. Tomorrow’s slots are full .

Go to bit.ly/312y6Kf to reserve a time for Saturday . Proceeds support the Monroe County History Center.

For comprehensive election night coverage, tune to WGCL November 3rd at 7.