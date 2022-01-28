WGCL News — Emergency Narcan Available

An opioid medication will soon be available downtown.

Jim Inman Photo: OverdoseLifeline.org

A life-saving vending machine is coming to the Monroe County Correctional center.

The Monroe County Commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding with Overdose Lifeline at their meeting Wednesday.

The machine will hold 300 nasal doses of Narcan, also known as naloxone. The medication will be free.

The vending machine is free to the county, as Overdose Lifeline is purchasing the machines with a federal grant through the Indiana Division of Mental Health and Addiction.

Other counties have had vending machines installed in the last few weeks. Overdose Lifeline plans to install 19 machines around Indiana.

Narcan may be used to help stop or reverse an opioid overdose.

***

After a much-publicized run on the game show “Jeopardy,” champion Amy Schneider is going home.

On Wednesday the engineering manager from California lost to Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago.

Schneider had become the shows second all-time winner on Monday, marking a 40-game streak. She follows Ken Jennings, who won 74 consecutive games in 2004.

Jennings was also hosting the show Wednesday when Schneider lost.

The battle came down to the Final Jeopardy clue – “The only nation in the world whose name in English ends in an H, it’s also one of the ten most populous.”

Talsma had the correct answer of Bagladesh, finishing the game with $29,600.

Schneider did not have an answer, and ended up in second place with $19,600.

Schneider’s total winnings in the series came out to more than $1.3 million, putting her in fourth place for regular season play.

She will likely return to the Tournament of Champions this fall.

***

Don’t forget… our high school basketball game of the week is tonight! Terre Haute South comes to Bloomington to take on the South Panthers. Terre Haute is 3-11 while Bloomington South is 11-5. Chalk talk begins at 7:00 pm and the game begins at 7:30. Tune in online at WGCLradio.com or over the air!