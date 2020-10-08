WGCL News — Eli Lilly Looking for Governmental Assistance

By: Keith Klein (Photo: Fierce Pharma)

Eli Lilly is asking the U.S. government to allow emergency use of experimental antibody therapy. Lilly said, based on early results from a study, the drug reduced symptoms, the amount of virus, hospitalizations, and ER visits for patients with mild or moderate COVID-19.

The drug supplies antibodies to help the immune system clear the coronavirus causing COVID-19. It is a one-time I-V treatment.

It’s not clear if the evidence is strong enough for the FDA to grant emergency use authorization.

In the Lilly trial, 112 people received the antibodies and 156 got a placebo.

The amount of virus was significantly lower 11 days later in those given the new Lilly drug.

About 5.8% of patients given placebo required hospitalization versus 0.9% of those given the antibodies.

Lilly said there were no serious drug-related side effects.

Indiana is seeking more candidates to be State Police Troopers. However, applications are significantly down. 46-50 troopers are lost each yeardue to retirement, other job opportunities, or termination.

“What are we going to do when Troopers…find other employment or retire and we don’t have the application pool on the other end to sustain our workforce,” said Doug Carter, ISP Superintendent.

Applications to be a Trooper are down by hundreds. This comes as protests and riots over police brutality and racial justice happen around the nation and Indiana.

“I have 40 people in recruit school right now. So, we’re going to have a net loss of 10 just this year. We won’t be able to replace the number of people that have left,” Carter said.

ISP is hosting readiness workshops around the state.

For more information about ISP careers or the workshops, go to the website: www.in.gov/isp/2368.htm