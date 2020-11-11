WGCL News — Eli Lilly Antibody Therapy Granted Emergency Use

By: Keith Klein (Photo: Politico.com)

The Food and Drug Administration granted Emergency Use Authorization for a COVID-19 antibody therapy developed by Eli Lilly and Co. The treatment is authorized for use on mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in patients 12 years and older with a positive COVID-19 test, who are at high risk for progressing to a more severe case of the disease and/or hospitalization.

Lilly says when given early, the treatment can help patients clear the virus and reduce COVID-related hospitalizations. Lilly says it will begin shipping the treatment immediately.

Indiana officials are calling on retired health care workers to help relieve staff in state hospitals and long-term care facilities as the number of hospitalizations and new COVID infections statewide spike to record highs.

Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said hospitals and healthcare workers are swamped, “needing support now more than ever.”

Roughly 70% of the intensive care unit beds are in use.

Staffing issues continue to be the greatest challenge, Box said, especially health care workers in high-spread areas. Box said there’s still a need for those who would be “willing to serve.”

Notre Dame students are now subject to mandatory coronavirus testing with stricter penalties if they leave town before getting their test results after thousands of fans stormed the football field and threw parties to celebrate this weekend’s double-overtime upset over Clemson.

A swarm of students crammed close together on the field seconds following the win. Many were not wearing masks or had them pulled down.

Now, all Notre Dame students are required to undergo coronavirus testing before they leave South Bend for the extended winter break, Notre Dame President the Rev. John Jenkins told students in an email Sunday night. Jenkins didn’t specifically reference the storming of the field, but rather “many gatherings” over the weekend.

Following the news that Alex Trebek passed away at the age of 80, ABC aired a tribute to the legendary Jeopardy host Sunday night. The program attracted 3.5 million viewers.