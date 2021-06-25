WGCL News — Electronic Recycling

Jim Inman (Picture: IndianaRecycling.org)

Are you still holding on to that old VCR? Eight-track player? Maybe your ‘boom box’ has bit the dust?

Cook Medical is hosting their annual electronic recycling event on Saturday, starting at 9:00 am and running through 2:00 pm. The event will be held in the former GE building – now owned by Cook – at 500 N Profile Parkway.

Items that can be recycled include old computers and monitors, televisions, phones, microwave ovens, washers and dryers and refrigerators – essentially any electronic item with an electrical plug.

The event is free and open to the public, and the items brought in are recycled and/or disposed of in environmentally-friendly ways.

Those bringing items should expect wait times due to the popularity of the event.

***

Rick Carlisle might be a name you recognize from the past, if you follow the Indiana Pacers.

Carlisle has been hired as the new head coach of the Pacers, just a week after resigning from the Dallas Mavericks. He had served as head coach of the Mavericks for 13 seasons, with a record 555-478, the winningest coach in the history of the franchise. He joined the Mavericks after serving as head coach of the Pacers from 2003-2007.

The Pacers announced the hire on Thursday, but did not disclose details of the contract.

Carlisle comes in after the Pacers fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren after one season.

***

Many local residents have been looking forward to driving through Lower Cascades, after extensive roadwork has been done over the last year.

The city is planning to reopen the road, as many locals wanted accessibility to the playground, shelter houses and other areas of the park.

Adam Wason, the city’s public works director, said the road through Lower Cascades was damaged in last weekend’s floods. Wason said the city hopes to have the road open sometime in September. Speed-reducing measures will be added to the road, as well as additional improvements.

***

June 25 is National Take Your Dog to Work Day. If you’re driving in now with Fido in the back seat, hopefully you’ve checked with your boss about the day.