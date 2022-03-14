WGCL News — Electric School Buses for MCCSC

MCCSC will be the recipient of an EPA grant.

Jim Inman Photo: canva.com

A federal grant has been awarded to the Monroe County Community School Corporation to purchase four new electric vehicle school buses.

The $160,000 grant came from the Environmental Protection Agency, or EPA.

Indiana Public Media reported that MCCSC currently has three electric vehicles in the fleet, and the funds will be used to purchase the new buses.

MCCSC has a goal of using electric buses within the next seven to ten years, according to MCCSC Director of Transportation Nathan Oliver.

MCCSC was the only school district in the state to receive funding from the EPA program and the $160,000 grant was the largest among 21 school systems across the Midwest.

***

We’ve been using it faithfully daily throughout the pandemic, and today marks the occasion to recognize… hand sanitizer.

March 14 has been proclaimed as “Local Hand Sanitzer Day” by Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton.

In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, hand sanitizer became one of the hottest commodities that consumers purchased. Because demand exceeded supply, options for hand sanitizer became limited across the world.

Today’s proclamation recognizes local distillery Cardinal Spirits for their help in producing hand sanitizer for the community. At one point, Cardinal Spirits was producing 10,000-gallon batches of sanitizer.

***

Today is National Potato Chip Day. Some fun facts about the snack food…

Potato chips were created in 1853 when a restaurant customer said his potatoes were thick and soggy. The chef sliced potatoes as thin as possible, fried them crisp and added extra salt. The customer loved them and they became a menu item known as “Saratoga Chips.”

The first flavored chips were barbecue, made in 1954.

Potato chips generate more than $15 billion annually worldwide.

***

Congratulations the Bloomington North Cougar gymnastics team on making their first trip to the state finals in 41 years! The Cougars finished seventh in the state over the weekend.

Be sure to tune in from 3:00 to 6:00 pm today for Glass in the Afternoon for recaps on the weekend in sports. Mike Glasscott and Joe Smith will cover the men’s Big Ten Tournament – including Iowa defeating Purdue 75-66 for the championship title – and IU’s return to the Big Dance… plus details on Bloomington North’s regional title victory in basketball Saturday night in Seymour.