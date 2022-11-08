WGCL News — Election Day

By Diane Daily

Monroe County voters will elect a new sheriff today. They will also vote in two other county-wide races, several state, national, and township level positions as well as the MCCSC Referendum. This year, a coalition of Bloomington-based organizations has partnered with UBER to offer free rides to the polls. The rides are available on the UBER app to every registered voter in the county. WGCL will have complete coverage of local and state races starting at 7:00 tonight.

A prescribed burn will take on five and half acres at Griffy Lake Nature Preserve tomorrow. The burn is dependent on weather conditions and moisture levels necessary for a safe and successful completion of the effort. Griffy Lake Nature Preserve will be open during the prescribed burn, but the Nature Trail and Hiking Trail will be closed during, and for at least one day after , the prescribed burn. The burn is needed to allow more sunlight to reach the forest floor and create better conditions for regeneration of oak and hickory trees.

City of Bloomington Utilities will continue fire hydrant maintenance in several neighborhoods this week. Signs will be displayed in the specific areas on the day the maintenance is scheduled. Customers may notice fluctuations in pressure and discoloration of tap water while the maintenance is taking place. If your water appears discolored, you can run the cold water tap until it clears. You’re asked to limit use of hot water and to wait a few hours before doing laundry.

Tickets go on sale this Friday for “Inside the Industry with The Office,” featuring two cast members from the NBC sitcom. The event is scheduled for January 23rd at the IU Auditorium. Kate Flannery, who played Meredith on The Office and Leslie David Baker, who fans remember as Stanley, will be answering questions from the audience and sharing some of their experiences.