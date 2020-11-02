WGCL News — Election Day is Tomorrow

By: Keith Klein

The Associated Press reports the flood of Indiana voters choosing mail-in ballots or heading to early voting sites has resulted in more than 1.5 million votes cast heading into this past weekend. Indiana is on its way to doubling the number of early votes cast during the 2016 Presidential election and has already tallied more than half of the 2.8 million total votes cast that year.

In the 2020 primary election, 640-thousand voted absentee or in-person. In 2016, 977-thousand ballots were submitted.

Besides the Presidential race, Indiana voters are deciding whether Republicans will continue their political dominance of the state.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has been able to keep up a front-runner campaign for a second four-year term over his two challengers, Democrat Woody Myers and Libertarian Donald Rainwater.

Democrats have concentrated their fall campaign on capturing the state Attorney General’s office and a central Indiana Congressional seat that’s competitive after decades as a Republican bastion.

Mail-in ballots must arrive in county election offices by noon tomorrow to be counted after a federal appeals court rejected a lawsuit from a voting-rights group to extend that deadline.

The last chance to vote in-person at early-voting is until Noon today.

Tomorrow, voting will only be in local precincts sites open 6 am-6 pm.

Secretary of State Connie Lawson said the volume of early votes — 43% more than four years ago — and the, “increased number of absentee ballots could cause a delay in reporting results on Election Night.

Please be patient and know that election administrators across the state are working tirelessly to calculate results”, she said.

WGCL’s election night coverage will begin tomorrow at 7. Join me, Don and Regina Moore, and Dan ‘Carp’ Combs, Political Commentator, Abdul Hakim Shabazz, and others for comprehensive coverage of the vote count.