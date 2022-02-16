WGCL News — Educators of the Year

Congratulations to the Educators of the Year!

Jim Inman Photo: canva.com

A number of local educators will be recognized by The Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce next month.

The honorees of the 21st annual Educator of the Year awards will be celebrated in a ceremony on Thursday, March 3 at Ivy Tech Community College.

The 2022 Outstanding Educators are:

Danielle Butler, Kindergarten Teacher at Edgewood Primary School

Angela Cannon, Media Specialist at Bloomington High School North

Amber Harrison, Pre-School Lead at Edgewood Early Childhood Center

Choonhyun E. Jeon, ELL, Cultural Competency & Diversity Coordinator at MCCSC

Caitlin Leichter, STEAM Coach at Edgewood Intermediate School

Michelle Qualley, Special Education and Math Teacher at Jackson Creek Middle School

Meighan Scott, Ready School Coach at Edgewood Junior High School

Meg Whittaker, Media Specialist at Tri-North Middle School

The EdgeMedia program at Edgewood Junior High School will receive the Leading Light Award.

Cathy Hastings, an 8th grade science teacher at Edgewood Junior High School will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Tickets and additional information is available at ChamberBloomington.org.

***

The city wants to install another multi-use path in Bloomington.

The Herald-Times reported this week that the City of Bloomington plans to install a multi-use path along a section of 17th Street. The project would go from Monroe to Grant Streets, and include road resurfacing and adding accessible sidewalk ramps.

The project could begin this summer.

The city has purchased some properties along the one-mile planned route, to allow for the necessary rights-of-way.

The Herald-Times reported that approximately 80% of the project’s cost would be paid be federal funds.

***

On this day – February 16, 1968 – the first official “911” call was made in the United States.

According to history.com, the call was made by Rep. Rankin Fite, the Speaker of the Alabama House of Representatives.

By 1987, only half of the United States was using 911 for emergency calls.

Today, 98% of the US and Canada can make an emergency call by dialing the three digits.