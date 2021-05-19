WGCL News — Edgewood to Host Live Commencement

Jim Inman (Photo: Rich Janzaruk, Hoosiertimes.com)

A live commencement – with graduates, staff, family and friends – will be held at Edgewood High School next month.

The announcement came Monday during the Richland-Bean Blossom Community School Corporation board meeting. Jerry Sanders, superintendent, said the graduation will be held on Saturday, June 5 at the high school.

Each graduate will be allowed to bring five guests to the ceremony.

As a precaution, attendees will be asked to wear masks. Graduates will wear masks for the occasion, except when walking across the stage. Seating inside the Mustang gymnasium will be sectioned off to allow for social distancing.

The occasion comes as RBB heads into their final days of school. During the last days the COVID-19 precautions, including masks, social distancing and other measures will remain throughout the school system.

Cicadas are starting to appear across Bloomington and Monroe County. With the warmer temperatures, and light rain, conditions are right for the Brood X cicadas to start showing up this week.

When the soil temperature reaches 64 degrees, cicadas begin to emerge.

The 17-year cicadas have started to appear around the area, but the masses have not yet appeared. Once they emerge, cicadas typically stick around anywhere from four to six weeks.

The Brood X is one of the largest broods of the insect, and Indiana is considered to be an epicenter of activity. In some areas, concentrations are expecting to be 1.5 million cicadas per acre – and the chirping and humming of the insects will certainly add to the experience.