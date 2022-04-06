WGCL News — Early Voting Begins

Voting is open in Monroe County.

Jim Inman Photo: canva.com

The Indiana primary elections will take place on May 3.

This year there is a new location for early voting. Registered voters may go to the former NAPA Auto Parts building located at South Walnut and 3rd Streets to vote early. Election Central, located on 7th Street, will not offer early voting.

Those wishing to vote early may do so throughout the month of April. Hours vary on the day of the week, and two Saturdays will be available as well.

The last day for early voting is May 2.

***

The town of Ellettsville is getting audited.

The Indiana State Board of Accounts confirmed this week that the town of Ellettsville, located in western Monroe County, had requested a review of financial matters.

The issue comes from concerns within the town marshal’s office.

According to FOX 59, a longtime marshal officer announced a sudden retirement during the town council meeting.

Council member William Ellis told FOX 59 that public safety was not compromised due to the investigation concerns, but the town council wants to make sure that the services being paid for were handled appropriately.

The Ellettsville town council will reconvene on Monday evening to determine next steps in the process.

***

A decades-long search for the I-65 killer is over.

On Tuesday Indiana State Police announced that Harry Edward Greenwell, who died in 2013, was responsible for the attacks and murders of three women during the late 1980s.

The women – Vicki Heath, Margaret “Peggy” Gill and Jeanne Gilbert – all worked in motels along the I-65 corridor between Indiana and Kentucky.

Law enforcement agencies used DNA evidence obtained from a close family member of Greenwell’s to produce a 99.99% probability of his involvement in the murders. DNA was collected at the crime scenes that helped investigators solve the case.

Greenwell died in 2013 at the age of 68 from cancer. He was living in Iowa at the time of his death.