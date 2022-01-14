WGCL News — Downtown Landmark Isn’t Safe

The smokestack of the Johnson Creamery Building isn’t safe.

Jim Inman Photo: Jim Inman

The City of Bloomington issued a press release on Thursday, announcing that the downtown landmark needed urgent repair.

During an inspection on December 14, 2021, the smokestack was deemed “potentially dangerous” and the Housing and Neighborhood Development department ordered it to be repaired within 60 days.

Peerless Capital of Chicago, Illinois owns the smokestack – as well as the Johnson Creamery Building.

The press release said the B-Line Trail in area is closed until repairs are completed.

In October WGCL reported that the parking lot on the north side of the Johnson Creamery Building (and adjacent to the smokestack) would be turned into a five-story, 60-unit apartment complex. The groundbreaking is scheduling for spring of this year.

The smokestack is scheduled to remain after the apartment complex was completed.

***

Bloomington Police are investigating a shooting in the Crestmont community on Wednesday evening.

Police responded to multiple calls reporting gunshots in the area of N Illinois Street. Officers found a Jeep Cherokee parked with a shattered window, and a woman inside with a gunshot wound to her head.

The woman was taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital for emergency surgery.

A van and car were reported in the area at the time of the shooting. Police found both vehicles, but did not locate any suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

***

On Thursday the White House announced a plan to distribute “high-quality masks” to Americans for free.

The announcement comes as the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus remains high, causing hospitalizations and treatment for thousands of Americans.

President Joe Biden also announced that the US would purchase an additional 500 million COVID-19 tests – on top of the 500 million tests previously announced – and would make the tests available on a website.

Biden said that more details would come next week regarding the distribution of masks.

Determining what type of mask is best has been a challenge. Many people wear washable cloth masks, while some health experts suggest wearing N95 or KN95 masks to reduce potential exposure to the virus.

Biden shared that he plans to send medical teams to six states to help hospitals with staffing related to the pandemic.