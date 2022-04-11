WGCL News — Downtown Evacuations Friday

A threat of violence caused building evacuations Friday.

Jim Inman Photo: Jim Inman

Friday afternoon brought an evacuation of two downtown buildings.

The Zietlow Justice Center and the county courthouse were emptied around 3:00 pm after two separate phone calls came in that threatened judges, police and the county commissioners.

Lt. Troy Thomas of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office told The Herald-Times that the buildings closed early on Friday. The offices typically close at 4:00 pm on Fridays.

The sheriff’s office is working on tracking the calls.

***

Building has begun on the south side of Bloomington for the third location of the Monroe County Public Library.

The facility – scheduled to open in 2023 – will be located off South Rogers Street near Batchelor Middle School.

Construction stalled a bit as limestone was found when digging the foundation of the library, increasing the budget approximately $3 million.

The Monroe County Commissioners are looking into the possibility of building a sidewalk along South Rogers Street to the middle school. Last month the commissioners approved a $37,200 survey of the area to determine pedestrian accessibility to the new library and school.

***

A new nonprofit created to connect Indiana University student athletes with organizations around the state is making big strides.

Hoosiers for Good announced last week that 14 IU athletes have signed name, image and likeness deals worth $470,000.

The athletes will be using in-person activities and social media platforms to raise awareness for various Indiana charities. The compensation will be based on the reach of the platforms.

Two members of the IU men’s basketball team – Trace Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson – are part of the program. While both men have eligibility remaining, they may be entering the NBA draft.

Grace Berger and Mackenzie Holmes from the IU women’s basketball team have also partnered with Hoosiers For Good.

The fourteen IU students participating in the program are spread across seven sports and eight different charities.

New NCAA rules now allow for student athletes to profit from usage of their name, image and likeness, or NIL. Hoosiers for Good facilities the financial matters between the nonprofits and student athletes.