WGCL News — DNR Investigation in Hands of Monroe County Prosecutor

The Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office has received “extensive investigative reports,” from DNR officers about a reported racist attack on Vauhxx Booker on the Fourth of July.

Booker, who is Black, claims he was beaten by several white men during an unprovoked attack rooted in racism.

Some of those involved counter that Booker initiated the confrontation by punching a man.

The FBI is looking at the incident as a possible hate crime.

Prosecutor Erika Oliphant said she will be “expeditious” in her review.

Wesley Ira Purkey a death row inmate at the Federal prison in Terre Haute was executed Thursday morning after a US Supreme Court, 5 – 4 decision, allowed his lethal injection to proceed after originally stayed by a lower court. Purkey’s original execution date was Wednesday.

Another prisoner, Daniel Lewis Lee, had been scheduled to die by lethal injection on Monday. His execution was stayed, but Tuesday morning, the Supreme Court voted 5 – 4 to allow it to happen.

A third prisoner on death row is scheduled to be executed today. Dustin Lee Honken, who killed five people in Iowa, including two children, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection.

A fourth prisoner at the institution, Keith Dwayne Nelson, scheduled to be executed August 24, was convicted of kidnapping a 10-year-old girl while she was rollerblading in front of her Kansas home, raping her in a forest behind a church and then strangling her.

An Executive Order by Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke calling for mandatory masks throughout the City is now in effect.

All persons six years of age and older are mandated to wear a clean face mask at any time during which they will be in contact with people who don’t live in the same home as them, in all indoor public areas including public transportation.

The order also comes with a list of what the mayor called 19 “common sense” exemptions.

According to the executive order, a business may deny service to any person who is not in compliance.

The executive order will be effective until midnight on July 22, 2020, unless extended.