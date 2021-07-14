WGCL News — District at Latimer Square

Jim Inman (Photo: courbanize.com)

The future of the former eastside Kmart has been decided.

On Monday evening the Bloomington Plan Commission approve plans for a 906-bedroom housing development on the roughly 12-acre site.

The complex will have 340 apartments available as multi-family residences and student housing.

The complex – which will be called “District at Latimer Square” – will have more than 500 parking spaces in a mix of surface and on-street parking, plus a parking garage.

The plan commission had concerns about accessibility as the project was finalized. Traffic patterns and options to minimize congestion will be evaluated to determine the best options.

Bloomingfoods will remain in its current location, although the parking lot and sidewalk connections may be altered slightly.

Demolition is expected to begin as early as November 2021, with the project scheduled to be completed in July 2023.

***

Growing up, did you have a pet goldfish… a little yellow-orange fish in a tank that you fed regularly?

Many people did… and sometimes the fish were put into a pond or lake when the owners could no longer take care of them.

Burnsville, Minnesota seems to have an influx of pet goldfish in their local waters… and the goldfish are living, growing and becoming invasive to other fish in the water.

Goldfish are a “tough species,” according to Daryl Jacobson, natural resources manager for the city of Burnsville. In an interview with USA Today, he shared that goldfish can live under ice with minimal oxygen and murky water.

The Burnsville, Minnesota Facebook page posted photos last week of the goldfish, which are larger than a man’s open hand and weigh as much as 20 pounds.

***

The Luddy Center for Artificial Intelligence will be open for Indiana University students this fall.

The 58,000 square-foot building will be the home to studies on robotics, health and social media, according to a press release from IU.

The school has more than 150 faculty members and is ranked among the top 15 university for programs in human-computer interaction, IT security, programming and computational biology.