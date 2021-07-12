WGCL News — Disaster Loan Centers

Jim Inman (Photo: Jim Inman)

Help is available for locals impacted by June flooding.

Disaster Loan Outreach Centers opened Friday for local businesses and residents impacted by the June storms.

One location opened Friday at the Monroe Convention Center in Bloomington, while the other opened at the Madison Area Chamber of Commerce in Jefferson County.

The centers will be open until Friday, July 16.

According to a news release, businesses and nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million, while loans for homeowners are available up to $200,000. Homeowners and renters can potentially borrow up to $40,000 to replace or repair any personal property.

The disaster loans were made available after Governor Eric Holcomb requested a disaster declaration. Monroe County is included in the declaration, as well as Brown, Clark, Green, Jackson, Jefferson, Jennings, Lawrence, Morgan, Owen, Ripley, Scott and Switzerland Counties.

The deadline to file for property damage is September 7, 2021.

For more information contact the SBA at 800-659-2955.

***

It’s probably no surprise to anyone that after the past eighteen months of challenges, many people expect more challenges to daily life.

According to a new Indiana University survey, many Hoosiers feel that the next ten years will bring more life-changing complications.

The survey – called the IU Environmental Resilience Institute’s Hoosier Life Survey 2.0 – stated that the majority of Indiana households believe another major pandemic, extreme weather or economic crisis will occur in the next decade.

The research originally surveyed Hoosiers in 2019 – a year before the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the course of the last two years Hoosiers felt that state and national events were likely to bring more problems that feel out of the control of individuals.

Global temperatures, racial tensions, the influence of social media and health matters were listed as reasons for the challenges.

***

On July 12, 1979… disco died.

Chicago’s Comiskey Park was the scene of the infamous “Disco Demolition.” Two Chicago radio hosts came up with the idea to end the disco craze. The baseball game – The Detroit Tigers were visiting the White Sox – ended in a forfeited win for the Tigers after nearly 40 arrests, nine injuries and countless record albums were broken and used as projectiles during the evening.