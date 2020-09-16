WGCL News — Determining Who Will Receive a Vaccine, When It Arrives

By: Keith Klein (Photo: WISHTV)

Indiana health officials are developing the criteria to decide who receives a coronavirus vaccine when it’s available.

Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box expects the supply will be extremely limited once a vaccine is approved for human use — possibly just 10 or 15-million doses for the 330-million people living in the United States, she said.

If the vaccine is distributed to states based on their share of the U.S. population, Indiana might receive only 300-thousand doses, initially, for its 6.7-million residents.

Box said the State is preparing priority protocols for Hoosiers to get the vaccine and those who will continue following COVID-19 prevention practices — such as face masks, distancing, and hand-washing — until the vaccine is more widely available.

Sports betting in Indiana marked its first anniversary September 1st, as sports wagering recovers from COVID-19. In year one, sports gaming generated $1.2-billion, resulting in $9-million in state taxes.

The shutdown of professional sports, plus the postponement of college football in three major conferences, cut into the revenue.

“This has been an eventful first year for Indiana sportsbooks,” said Jessica Welman, an analyst for PlayIndiana.com.”

Indiana Gaming Commission data shows the online and retail sports book generated $169-million in wagers in August, as baseball, basketball, and hockey returned. Wellman said August was Indiana’s third-largest monthly total since the launch of sports gambling.

Its highest one-month total was $187-million generated in February, before the state-issued stay-at-home order.

Last month generated about $934-thousand in tax revenue.