WGCL News — Democrats, Black Caucus Calling for Emergency Legislative Session

Indiana House and Senate Democrats and the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus are calling on Republican colleagues and the governor for an emergency legislative session this August.

Normally, the legislaturewould not begin until January. The legislators said they are calling for a special session because there are too many pressing issues requiring immediate action, including the COVID-19 pandemic, police reform, and questions about how to safely hold an election in November.

“It’s time for the people’s elected representatives and senators… to step forward and provide Hoosiers the answers and action they’re looking for,” Senate Minority Leader Tim Lanane, of Anderson, said.

The City of Bloomington is inviting residents to Adopt-a-(Storm) Drain to reduce flood risk and increase water quality.

Volunteers commit to inspecting storm drains regularly — especially before heavy rains — to keep them from becoming clogged with grass clippings, leaves, trash, and other debris.

Prospective Adopt-a-Drain volunteers may learn more about the program at the City of Bloomington website:

bloomington.in.gov/utilities/stormwater/adopt-a-drain

With over 12,000 storm drains within City limits, activating resident assistance to clear storm drains will help CBU reduce flood risk and increase water quality. Volunteers inspect their assigned storm drain(s) at least once per month, clear them when needed, and complete a brief Adopt-a-Drain report (online) quarterly.

Honeybee colonies are bouncing back after a bad year, according to a beekeeping survey. Beekeepers lost 22% of their colonies last winter, lower than the average of 29%. It was the second smallest winter loss in the 14 years of surveying.

Last winter’s loss was considerably less than the previous winter when a record 38% of colonies died.

For decades scientists have watched the population of pollinators – crucial to the world’s food supply – shrink. Honeybees, the most easily tracked, are threatened by mites, diseases, pesticides, and loss of food.