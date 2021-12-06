WGCL News — Debt Collection on Social Media

Do you owe a bill? Check your social media.

Jim Inman Photo: BBC

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau approved new rules last week that specify how collection agencies can contact people who have unpaid payments.

The guidelines say that debt collectors who reach out to you on social media must identify themselves. The collectors may send a friend request, and the messages must be private – meaning you should not see a post on your social media stating that you owe money.

In addition, collection agencies may utilize email and text messages to debtors. People will have the ability to opt out of the alerts, but it does not start the initial contact.

The National Consumer Law Center has concerns about the new rules. A spokesperson said that aside from people who use social media infrequently or miss an email, the potential for a scammer to pose as a debt collector is increased.

If you are contacted by a debt collector through social media, be sure to verify the information. Have you used the vendor in the past? Do you owe a bill? Make sure you do not provide personal information, including your social security number or banking details, through social media. A valid debt collector should have a website and contact information that can be verified.

***

Travelers between Bloomington and Indianapolis may get some relief soon.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the I-69 project near Martinsville is on track to finish at the end of December.

A five-mile section of Highway 37 was closed in January to allow for the continuation of the interstate. The diversion sped up the process of the interstate build, but added significant traffic through downtown Martinsville and nearby neighborhoods.

INDOT reports that the Martinsville portion of I-69 will open by January 1, but there will be some lane closures and additional details to complete.

The interstate section that runs from Evansville to Indianapolis is expected to be completed by 2024.

***

The new IU Regional Academic Health Center is officially opened.

Many patients at the downtown location of the IU Health Bloomington Hospital were transported to the new facility on Sunday. A variety of ambulances and emergency vehicles were used to move patients to the new facility.

We’ll have more updates on the move and the next phase of the downtown location for you tomorrow.