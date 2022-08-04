WGCL News – Debate continues at the Indiana Statehouse

By Diane Daily

Debate continues at the Indiana Statehouse on how to help Hoosiers get some relief from inflation.

The original House bill that would have provided a $225 automatic taxpayer refund was stripped of its original language and replaced with language from two Senate bills.

Senate Bill 2 would establish the Hoosier Families First Fund, appropriating $45 million from the state general fund for fiscal year 2023.

Bill 3 was the Senate’s version of an inflation relief plan. It would cap the state gas tax at 29 and a half cents and mandate a six-month sales tax holiday on utilities.

Before calling for the Special Session, Governor Holcomb said he hoped lawmakers would establish an automatic taxpayer refund.

A woman who police say used her 15-month-old child to scam motorists for money has been arrested in Tennessee. Authorities say dozens of people in Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee fell victim to the hoax.

According to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office Shelecia Craig would pull over on the side of the road and pretend to be out of gas.

Craig would then take out a gas can and would start walking down the road with her small child.

Investigators say lots of people stopped to help and, when Craig was finished in one area, she would drive to another location and pull the scam again

A large number of receipts from Indiana and Kentucky gas stations and were allegedly found in her car.

The State of Indiana is hoping to attract more business from the entertainment industry with a Film and Media Tax Credit. The credit was established would offer up to a 30-percent incentive for television, film, music and digital production companies who want to do business in the sstate.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation says there are additional incentives for hiring Indiana talent and for including Indiana branding in the finished product.

Finally today, it is not a crying people that most of us object to on a long flight.

In a new survey by the Wander Lust Travel Group, most respondents said they dread having someone seated behind them that likes to kick their seat while flying. Loud talkers and tipsy passengers also made the list, as did people who took of their shoes and socks during the flight.