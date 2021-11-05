WGCL News — Daylight Saving Time Ends Sunday

It’s the weekend to change your clocks.

Daylight Saving Time ends at 2:00 am Sunday, November 7.

Hoosiers will “fall back” this weekend to provide more daylight… and many will take to social media to voice their opinions of the change.

According to history.com, many people credit – or blame – Benjamin Franklin for the idea of moving clocks forward. In 1784, Franklin was in Paris, France, and woke at 6:00 am from the sunlight. Franklin wrote a satirical essay that said the French could save money by using sunshine instead of candles.

The first country to utilize daylight saving time was Germany, in 1916, in an effort to conserve electricity.

Hoosiers were somewhat used to the idea, as certain areas of the state changed times during the year. Former Governor Mitch Daniels pushed for DST in 2006, saying the lack of daylight saving time confused people out of state and impacted economic growth.

Fortunately, most people have digital clocks that automatically update… although your microwave and grandma’s cuckoo clock may need to manually adjusted.

It’s also a good reminder to replace the batteries in your smoke detector as well.

Bumpy sidewalks around Bloomington are being addressed.

During the Bloomington City Council meeting on Wednesday, Mallory Rickbeil, the bicycle and pedestrian coordinator for the city, spoke about a new sidewalk equity improvement report.

Rickbeil noted that there are numerous sidewalk challenges in the city – some areas where there are gaps between sidewalks, streets that have only one sidewalk on one side and broken sidewalks that create challenges for those with mobility issues.

The city is looking to create focus groups and pursue mapping exercises to help find the areas needing to be addressed.

It was noted in Wednesday night’s meeting that the city looks for sidewalk repairs and upgrades based on individual requests. While this can be helpful, Rickbeil noted that some community members may not reach out for repair needs because of trust in government, education and social capital.