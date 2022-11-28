WGCL News — Cyber Monday, Thanksgiving Leftovers, & More

By Diane Daily

Photo: Getty Images

We start the week with a warning from the Indiana State Police. Lots of shoppers will be going online today for Cyber Monday and online shopping will continue throughout the holiday season. But authorities say the packages that are delivered to your home are a big target for thieves. According to the Better Business Bureau, one in three Americans has had at least one package stolen that was left unattended. The State police says there are several things you can do to minimize your risk. Have your neighbors pick up your home deliveries or have the items delivered to you at work. You can also require a signature for when your package arrives.

In consumer news, the U.S. Department of Agriculture says today is last day to safely store those Thanksgiving leftovers in the refrigerator. Food safety experts warn that refrigerated leftovers should be eaten within three to four days to avoid the risk of food poisoning. Food sitting in the refrigerator for more than four days allows bacteria to build up. The USDA recommends freezing your Thanksgiving leftovers within that four-day time frame so you can safety enjoy them later.

Hoosiers flying Frontier Airlines this holiday season will no longer be able to speak to an agent. According to published reports, the budget airlines, which has daily flights out of the Indianapolis Airport, has transitioned to digital communications. Now, anyone wanting flight information or needing to make a change in their travel plans can no longer call the airline and talk directly to a customer service representative. A company spokesperson says most of Frontier’s customers prefer communicating through digital.

The Indianapolis Colts are dedicating tonight’s home game to mental health awareness and the Kicking The Stigma initiative. The Irsay family initiative works to increase our understanding of mental health issues and remove the stigma that’s often associated with mental health disorders. During the game, fans will learn more about the awareness effort and what they can do to help. Coaches and players will also be wearing Kicking the Stamina pre-game warm up shirts tonight.