WGCL NEWS — Crouch Running for Governor

By Diane Daily

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch made it official yesterday…formally announcing that she is running to become Indiana’s first female governor. Crouch is wrapping up her second term as the state’s lieutenant governor. She has also been state auditor and a member of the Indiana House of Representatives. Another well-known Hoosier has kicked off a bid for the Governor’s office. Senator Mike Braun is serving his first term in the U.S. Senate. The Jasper native was a state legislator for three years and served for many years as a member of his local school board.

The Indiana Attorney General’s office has finalized tentative agreements with CVS and Walgreens that will settle allegations that the two pharmacies helped fuel the state’s opioid crisis. Attorney General Todd Rokita says Indiana will receive more than $2-millon through the settlements. The money is intended to be used to remediate the opioid crisis by supporting prevention, treatment, and recovery services in the state. As part of the settlements, neither company has admitted any wrongdoing.

An Indiana man wasn’t looking for money or cigarettes when he robbed an Anderson tobacco store. Instead, he ordered store employees to lay down on the floor while he stole scratch off lottery tickets. Witnesses say the man was wearing a black winter coat, black pants, black shoes and a skull mask. Police were able to get surveillance photos of the robbery. They’re hoping someone will be able to identify the suspect. The stolen tickets were later paid out at a store in Muncie.

Today is the last day to stop by the Holiday Bazaar at the Southeast YMCA Welcome Center. The Y’s Service in Friendship volunteers are hosting the bazaar which features handmade scarves, hats and gloves as well as baby items, blankets and stuffed animals. Proceeds help benefit the Y for All Scholarship Fund. The bazaar will be open from 8:30 this morning until 12:30 this afternoon.