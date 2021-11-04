WGCL News — COVID Vaccines for Kids

Hoosiers age five and older can now receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

Jim Inman Photo: canva.com

The news came Wednesday, following the federal approval, in an announcement from the Indiana Department of Health. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the pediatric dose of Pfizer’s vaccine Tuesday night.

Children under the age of 11 are able to receive a dose one-third the amount an adult would be given.

Parents or guardians will need to register children through the state’s COVID-19 website, ourshot.in.gov. Pediatricians will also be providing vaccinations as doses become available.

According to the Indiana Department of Health, clinics will open up for vaccinations around the state as supplies are available.

On Wednesday Monroe County returned to the yellow advisory level on the state’s pandemic map. Monroe County reported 121 cases per 100,000 residents last week, and has a seven-day positivity rate of 3.37 percent.

Fayette County, near the Ohio border, is the only county in the state currently at the blue advisory level.

***

What’s going on in Bloomington this weekend? VisitBloomington.com has some suggestions – and more available on their website:

The first Friday of the month is also Gallery Walk. A number of downtown shops will be open extended hours to showcase local and regional artists of all types of media.

IU Women’s Basketball takes on the University of Indianapolis Friday night at 7:00 pm.

The first-ever Hoosier Fan Fest will be held Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, with doors opening at 6:00 pm. Fans can meet current and former IU basketball players, get autographs, watch action in a 5-on-5 open gym and much more.

Bob Dylan will perform Sunday, November 7 at the IU Auditorium. Dylan is visiting Bloomington as he continues his “Rough and Rowdy Ways” tour.