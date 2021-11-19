WGCL News — COVID Vaccine Demand Rises

COVID numbers rise… and so do vaccination appointments.

Jim Inman Photo: canva.com

As Thanksgiving is days away and year-end holiday celebrations are around the corner, many friends and family are hoping to get together again after nearly two years of social distancing and pandemic challenges.

Dr. Aaron Carroll, who serves as chief health officer for Indiana University and leads IU’s COVID-19 team, reported this week that COVID-19 cases are trending up again in Monroe County.

He also reported that IU has seen a number of students scheduling appointments with the campus health center because of cold symptoms. Carroll noted in his web presentation this week that nothing can really be done for a cold.

On Wednesday Monroe County was in the yellow advisory level on the state’s COVID-19 map. The county reports 123 cases per 100,000 residents. The county health department hopes to get to less than 50 cases per 100,000, which would effectively end the county mask mandate.

The Herald-Times reported Thursday that the demand for vaccinations has increased over the last month, as people seek booster shots and children ages 5-to-11 become eligible for a vaccine.

***

Adopt, don’t shop is the hope of the Bloomington City Council.

Councilmembers Dave Rollo, Susan Sandberg and Isabel Piedmont-Smith introduced the legislation earlier this week in an effort to stop puppy and kitten mills.

The ordinance is to promote adoption instead of sales of animals.

Details of the proposal say shops would be able to collaborate with animal shelters and rescue programs and offer space to homeless animals. However, the shop cannot financially benefit from the adoption of the animal.

According to Indiana Public Media, more than 400 cities in 31 states have similar ordinances.

The proposal is being considered by the council and will likely be voted on at the December 1 meeting. If passed, shops would have until January 1, 2023 to comply with the legislation.

***

Remember, if you’re traveling for the week for Thanksgiving, you’ll want to be proactive in securing your home. The holidays are often a time of robberies and thefts – make sure you have covered the basics:

Check that your doors and windows are locked tight. Utilize an alarm system if possible.

Set timers for your lights – inside and out – to come on, so your home looks occupied.

Be sure to stop your paper and mail delivery. A clogged mailbox is a quick sign no one is home.

Talk with your neighbors. Let them know you’re traveling, so they can help keep an eye on your home.