WGCL News — COVID Numbers Increase

Local COVID cases are on the rise.

In a significant jump, Monroe County is seeing more positive COVID-19 cases.

On Wednesday, the county positivity rate went from 20.9% to 21.9%.

Monroe County is reporting 1,457 new cases of COVID per 100,000 residents. Last week that number was 1,081.

More than 355 new cases of COVID were reported on Wednesday – the most confirmed in a single day.

Just days after the IU women’s basketball team postponed a game against Michigan State, a second game has also been postponed.

Teri Moren’s Hoosiers were scheduled to play at Iowa on Sunday at 6:00 pm. However, as with Wednesday’s game against Michigan State, the Hoosiers are dealing with COVID-19 challenges on the team.

Both programs are working with the Big Ten to find a reschedule date.

A new judge and prosecutor have been assigned in a case involving a 2019 stabbing on the IU Bloomington campus.

Dongwook Ko, who was 17 when the attack occurred, has been charged and convicted in court.

Ko, who was living in Bloomington with his mother, is a South Korean citizen. After his conviction, he was to be deported back to South Korea.

While incarcerated after the conviction, Ko devised a plot with a cellmate to torture and kill a number of people related to the attack. He offered money to the cellmate and provided names of potential victims, including the immediate family of the teenager he attacked at the Jacobs School of Music.

The cellmate reported the plan to police and provided evidence against Ko, according to reports.

Ko’s deportation is now on hold after being charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Ko was being held in Clay County after his conviction in the original case. He is scheduled to appear in court on February 9 to face the new accusations.

Monroe County Judge Darcie Fawcett recused herself from the local case on January 7. Judge MaryEllen Diekhoff will hear arguments next month.

Monroe County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Jeff Kehr will handle the local case as well. Ko had named two lawyers from the prosecutor’s office in his list of potential victims created in Clay County.