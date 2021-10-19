WGCL News — COVID Numbers Fall

COVID numbers rise and fall in Indiana Monday.

Jim Inman Photo: canva.com

As of Monday, Indiana passed the one million mark for confirmed cases of COVID-19.

While the number is high, it comes also as the state sees the lowest number of new cases in the state since August 1. The Indiana Department of Health reported 701 new cases on Monday.

September’s average daily number of new cases in Indiana was nearly 3,500, mostly tied to the Delta variant that caused a massive influx of cases.

Monroe County remains in the yellow advisory level with a daily positivity level of 3.84 percent. Brown and Morgan Counties are also in the yellow as well.

***

Nearly a year-and-a-half after a 2020 July 4 incident at Lake Monroe made national news, one of the individuals involved in the attack has pled not guilty.

Vauhxx Booker, who now lives in Indianapolis, appeared virtually before Johnson County Superior Court Judge Lance Hammer on Monday. Hammer was assigned the case after Monroe County judges recused themselves.

The charges against Booker came during the summer. Booker withdrew from a restorative justice process between himself and two men – Sean Purdy and Jerry Cox. Booker has accused them of trying to lynch him last year, and said the attack was racially motivated.

Booker is being represented by Bloomington attorney Kitty Liell.

***

A gas station clerk was injured in an attack early Sunday morning.

Just after 2:00 am Sunday, Bloomington police were called to the Marathon gas station on East 10th Street.

The 40-year-old clerk told police he was closing the store when four people drove up in an SUV and came into the store. The clerk said a woman opened a bag of potato chips and began eating them without paying, while another woman grabbed several bags of chips and ran from the store to the SUV.

The women drove off, leaving two men behind. The men argued with the clerk in the parking lot before one man kicked the clerk in the back and another struck the clerk with a handgun. One of the men fired the gun as they ran off.

According to reports from the Bloomington Police Department, a Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy found the SUV on East 3rd Street, with all the occupants nearby. While searching the vehicle, a loaded .40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun was found under a seat.

Four individuals – three from Indianapolis and one from Bloomington – were arrested. Allison Edwards is charged with attempted murder among other charges, while the others are facing battery or theft charges.